Kebbi Gov Reveals How Long State Can Pay Salaries Without Federal Govt Allocation

The governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, has stated that his administration can pay salaries and pensions for five consecutive months without reliance on funds from the Federation Allocation Account.

He stated that his administration has maintained prudent financial management and discipline over time.

Naija News reports that the governor stated this in Birnin Kebbi on Monday at the opening of the Health Workers’ Summit organised by the Kebbi State Assembly of Health Workers.

The Assembly comprised the Medical and Health Workers Union, the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Laboratory Technicians, as well as the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.

Idris told the gathering that as a former national president of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT)and deputy NLC president, he remains a labour leader at heart and soul.

Idris told the gathering that as a former national president of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT)and deputy NLC president, he remains a labour leader at heart and soul.

“I’ll not let you down or disappoint you; I’m still one of you. Immediately I assumed office as the executive governor, I lifted the embargo on employment and employed 5,166 workers into the civil service, including doctors, health workers and nurses.

“My administration has improved the health sector as well as implemented the new consolidated salary structure for doctors and health workers,” he added.