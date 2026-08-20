I Will Tell The True Story – Kebbi Deputy Governor Breaks Silence On Replacement As Running Mate

The Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Umar Abubakar-Tafida, has dismissed claims that he was replaced as Governor Nasir Idris’ running mate for the 2027 governorship election, citing the Supreme Court judgment on the 2023 election.

He stated that the narrative was a deliberate attempt to portray him in a bad light and damage his political standing.

Naija News reports that he stated this on Wednesday in Argungu when thousands of supporters, political associates and well-wishers visited his residence to sympathise with him following his replacement by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abubakar-Tafida said he had accepted the decision to replace him in good faith.

He, however, rejected attempts to portray the development as a consequence of the Supreme Court judgment, describing the narrative as “unbecoming and bogus.”

“Whatever has happened, we have no objection because whatever is done is done with the permission and will of Allah.

“Whatever a person does can never be effective without the permission of Allah.

“There is nothing permanent in life. With politics or without politics, you can still progress in life if God so wishes.

“But to capitalise on the technicality presented to the Election Tribunal by the opposition party and later ruled upon by the Supreme Court, and now say that I should be replaced, was totally unbecoming and bogus.

“The motive of those peddling these lies is to tarnish my political image for eternity. We will never succumb to that.

“We will continue to tell the true story of what happened.

“Whoever does something to tarnish my image, I have left them with Allah. He will judge them on their mission,” he said.

He stressed that his replacement had not affected his cordial relationship with Governor Idris, noting that they had worked together to advance the state’s interests.

“I have been working cordially with my governor, Nasir Idris. We have been doing a lot of things together.

“If what happened is about changes in politics for strategic purposes and winning elections, we have no objection to that,” he said.

The deputy governor added that political positions were temporary and subject to the will of Allah.

“Allah gives power to whom He wants. No man can change that,” he said.

Abubakar-Tafida also reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC and pledged to support President Bola Tinubu and Governor Idris ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We reiterate and maintain our total support and loyalty to APC, and we will continue to rally round our people to vote for President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Nasir Idris to be re-elected in the 2027 general elections,” he said.