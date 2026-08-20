Tragedy As Over 40 People Die In Sokoto Boat Accident

No fewer than forty people reportedly died after a boat carrying farmers to their rice farms capsized in Gorau town, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

‎According to Daily Trust, an eyewitness revealed that the accident occurred while the boat was crossing a stream where the passengers could access their farms.

‎It was revealed that the victims were children aged between 10 and 15 years.

‎The eyewitness confirmed that no fewer than 70 people were on the boat when the incident happened.

‎Fortunately, the village head, who is said to be among those on board, was rescued.

‎“So far, we have recovered about 40 bodies, while six people, including the village head, were rescued,” a local journalist who was at the scene, Sharhabilu Yahuza Kiliya, also confirmed the incident.

‎He revealed that the victims comprised farm owners and labourers who had been engaged to harvest rice.

‎“The canoe capsized shortly after take-off. Rescue operations are still ongoing, with local divers searching for those still missing and recovering bodies,” he said.