Tragedy As Over 40 People Die In Sokoto Boat Accident

No fewer than forty people reportedly died after a boat carrying farmers to their rice farms capsized in Gorau town, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.
According to Daily Trust, an eyewitness revealed that the accident occurred while the boat was crossing a stream where the passengers could access their farms.
It was revealed that the victims were children aged between 10 and 15 years.
The eyewitness confirmed that no fewer than 70 people were on the boat when the incident happened.
Fortunately, the village head, who is said to be among those on board, was rescued.
“So far, we have recovered about 40 bodies, while six people, including the village head, were rescued,” a local journalist who was at the scene, Sharhabilu Yahuza Kiliya, also confirmed the incident.
He revealed that the victims comprised farm owners and labourers who had been engaged to harvest rice.
“The canoe capsized shortly after take-off. Rescue operations are still ongoing, with local divers searching for those still missing and recovering bodies,” he said.
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