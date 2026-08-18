Reece James Admits Lack Of Match Fitness Ahead Of Chelsea Opener

Chelsea captain Reece James has admitted he is still working towards full match fitness after returning from a short break following England’s World Cup campaign.

Reece James played 60 minutes as Chelsea defeated Real Sociedad 3-1 in a pre-season friendly, giving him valuable playing time ahead of their Premier League opener against Fulham on Monday, August 24.

The 26-year-old defender said he felt good after the match but acknowledged that he still needed to work his way back to full fitness.

“The break’s been pretty short so I felt pretty good out there,” James told Chelsea’s official website.

“The conditions were tough; it was super hot, but I’m feeling good. It’s still early; there was a bit of rust still to come off, but it was a good step.

“It was a short break, probably shorter than everyone would have liked, but I’m delighted to be back and the new season’s going to be getting under way pretty soon.”

James’ appearance came as Chelsea stepped up their preparations for the new Premier League campaign.

The England international has struggled with injuries during his Chelsea career, with several setbacks limiting his appearances. However, his importance to the team remains clear whenever he is fit.

James gives Chelsea options across the defence and midfield, while his technical ability and defensive strength make him a key part of the squad.

The former coach of Chelsea, Enzo Maresca, named him the club’s captain in August 2023, and he has since become one of the side’s leading stars.