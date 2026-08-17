Osun: ‘I Went To My Late Brother’s Grave Before The Election’ – Adeleke

The re-elected Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has opened up about his visit to the grave of his late brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, popularly known as Serubawon, before the just-concluded gubernatorial election to seek his prayers and draw psychological strength from him.

Naija News recalls that Isiaka Adeleke, who died on April 23, 2017, was the first civilian Governor of Osun State and later represented Osun West Senatorial District in the Senate.

Isiaka’s death marked a turning point in Ademola Adeleke’s political career, as he subsequently contested the Osun West senatorial seat and won, before later emerging as Governor of the state.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, following his victory in the Osun governorship election, Adeleke said he sometimes visits his brother’s grave and tears up.

Adeleke said he was at his late brother’s grave on the eve of the election to seek his prayers.

The Governor also revealed they shared similar personalities and a love for life, adding that he still misses him.

He said, “My late brother Serubawon and I, we are alike. We behave the same way. He loved life too. I miss him a lot.

“Sometimes I cry. I go to his grave and say, ‘Brother, I miss you,’ and I cry. Even yesterday, before the election, I always go there and say, ‘Brother, here I am again on the march. I am going for an election. I want you to pray for me.’ You know, just a psychological boost for me.”