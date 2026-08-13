Full List: Edo Governor Reshuffles Cabinet, Creates New Ministry

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has approved the creation of a Ministry of Inter-Ethnic Relations and redeployed three members of the State Executive Council in a cabinet shake-up.

The governor also assigned portfolios to two newly sworn-in commissioners as part of measures aimed at strengthening governance and improving service delivery across the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Musa Ikhilor, announced the changes in a statement on Thursday, saying they would take immediate effect.

According to the statement, Iriabekhai Kayode Jeffery has been deployed to the Ministry of Mining, while Martin Anayochukwu Oli will head the newly established Ministry of Inter-Ethnic Relations.

Explaining the decision to establish the new ministry, the state government said it would focus on strengthening relations among the various ethnic and community groups in Edo.

“The Ministry of Inter-Ethnic Relations is a newly created Ministry established to promote inter-ethnic and inter-community harmony, strengthen peaceful coexistence, and harness the rich and ever-evolving diversity of Edo citizens as an asset for the development and unity of the State,” the statement said.

The government said the creation of the ministry formed part of efforts to promote peaceful coexistence and use the state’s diversity to advance development.

Okpebholo also approved the redeployment of three serving commissioners, saying the changes were intended to better align their responsibilities with their skills, experience and competencies.

Under the reshuffle, the Commissioner for Communications, Ohimai Ehijimetor, has been moved to the Ministry of Livestock Development.

The Commissioner for Livestock Development, Prof. Omorodion Ikponmwosa, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Oil and Gas.

Andrew Momodu, who previously headed the Ministry of Oil and Gas, will now serve as Commissioner for Communications.

“All deployments and redeployments are with immediate effect,” the government said.

The affected commissioners were directed to ensure a smooth transfer of responsibilities and immediately assume duties in their new ministries.

Okpebholo also charged members of the State Executive Council to approach their assignments with greater professionalism and commitment.