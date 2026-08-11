Okpebholo Sacks SUBEB Chairman

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has removed Sonia Ebanehita Omonzane from her position as Executive Chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and appointed Ayewoh Ambrose Oyakhilome as her replacement.

Naija News reports that the change was announced on Tuesday in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor.

The latest development makes Omonzane the fourth person to be removed from the leadership of SUBEB since Governor Okpebholo assumed office.

Omonzane had previously served at the Edo State Board for Technical and Vocational Education before she was moved to SUBEB.

Her transfer followed the removal of Onomen Goodness Briggs from the SUBEB chairmanship in May 2025.

Briggs was moved to the Board for Technical and Vocational Education, while Omonzane took over at SUBEB.

Before that change, Dr Paddy Iyamu had served as SUBEB chairman before Governor Okpebholo removed him from the position and appointed him as Commissioner for Education.

With the latest appointment, Oyakhilome is expected to take charge of the state agency responsible for overseeing basic education matters and supporting the development of schools across Edo State.

Before his new appointment, Oyakhilome was the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Rural Access Roads Agency, RARA.

He was involved in the administration of government programmes focused on rural roads, connectivity and infrastructure development.

The state government said Oyakhilome was selected based on his experience in public administration and his involvement in government activities.

His new role will place him in charge of policies and programmes aimed at improving basic education and learning conditions across the state.