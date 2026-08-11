Marriage Won’t Stop My Career – Jarvis

Nigerian content creator Jarvis has said her marriage to TikTok personality Peller will not stop her from pursuing her career in entertainment.

Naija News reports that Jarvis, who became popular for her AI-style content and performances, spoke about her plans during a video session with her fans after her wedding.

She made it clear that getting married would not mean stepping away from the work that made her popular.

The content creator said she remains focused on building her brand and plans to take her career to a bigger level.

She also revealed that she wants to explore acting and eventually secure roles in movies where she can bring her AI robot character to the screen.

She wrote on her Instagram page: “Thank you Mrs Prudent for the robot-themed wedding dress. You brought out the robot in me. I and my husband didn’t know that that it what Mrs Prudent had planned out for me. I was so excited when I saw the dress.

“Thank you for making me showcased my talent. Not that it is forgotten or left out. It is coming. It is still there and it is expending. It is going to be the best and the greatest.

“It will go far wide and beyond. Marriage won’t stop me. I will be in the movies acting like an AI robot that I am. That is my dream.”