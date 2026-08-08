I’m Going To Do Surgery To Fix My Face Fat – Jarvis

Nigerian content creator Elizabeth Amadou, popularly known as Jarvis, has denied reports that she is pregnant for her husband, Peller, following recent speculation about her appearance.

Naija News reports that the rumours began circulating online after some social media users noticed that Jarvis’ face appeared fuller.

Some claimed that the change could be a sign of pregnancy and suggested that she and Peller may have brought forward their wedding plans because they were expecting a child.

Jarvis has now addressed the speculation, explaining that the change in her face is connected to a previous surgery she underwent.

The content creator made the clarification during a recent livestream while responding to comments about her appearance.

She explained that she had surgery on her jawline, which affected the way her face looks.

Jarvis also revealed that she may undergo another procedure in the future to improve the appearance of her face after completing her white wedding ceremony with Peller.

She said: “All of you who have been laughing at me because my face looks fat didn’t know I had surgery on it. That’s why it looks bigger. Don’t worry, when I am done with my white wedding, I am going to do another surgery to fix my face.”

Jarvis previously underwent surgery in November 2024 to remove a painful tumour from her jawline.

The procedure was carried out after the condition caused her discomfort and became a major concern for the content creator.