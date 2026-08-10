Kane Claims European Golden Shoe

England captain, Harry Kane, has won the European Golden Shoe for the 2025/26 season after finishing as the leading league goalscorer in Europe.

Naija News reports that the Bayern Munich striker was confirmed as the recipient of the prestigious individual award on Monday following another outstanding campaign for club and country.

The European Golden Shoe is awarded annually to the player who scores the most goals in Europe’s top domestic leagues.

Kane enjoyed a remarkable season with Bayern Munich, while also maintaining his impressive goalscoring record for England.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker scored 73 goals across the 2025/26 season, including 12 goals for the England national team.

His 12 goals for England also matched his best international return since the 2021/22 campaign.

The latest achievement adds to a growing list of individual honours Kane has collected during his career and further highlights his consistency in front of goal.

Kane’s remarkable season was not limited to his performances at club level.

The England captain also made history during the 2026 FIFA World Cup as England recorded their best-ever finish at a men’s World Cup held outside Europe.

Kane entered the tournament already regarded as one of England’s greatest goalscorers, but he further cemented his place in the country’s football history during the competition.

The Bayern forward first equalled Gary Lineker’s record as England’s leading scorer at the FIFA World Cup before surpassing the former striker’s mark.

His goals at the tournament also saw him move into joint fifth place on the all-time FIFA World Cup goalscorers list.

The European Golden Shoe is the latest individual recognition for Kane, whose goalscoring form has remained a major feature of his career.

Since leaving Tottenham for Bayern Munich, the England captain has continued to deliver consistently, establishing himself as one of the most prolific forwards in European football.

At international level, Kane remains a key figure for England, while his performances for Bayern have continued to strengthen his reputation as one of the leading strikers of his generation.