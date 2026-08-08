Infantino Faces Fresh Pressure As He Debunks UEFA’s Payment To Alleged Lover

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, is facing fresh scrutiny after UEFA confirmed that a severance payment was made to a woman who allegedly had a relationship with him during his time as the organisation’s general secretary.

According to a Daily Telegraph investigation, UEFA paid the woman a six-figure sum after her alleged affair with Infantino, who is married. UEFA confirmed that a departure payment was made and said it included fees for her to complete an MBA course at a local business school. The governing body said the payment complied with regulations at the time, although those rules have since been tightened.

Infantino has strongly denied the allegations. A FIFA spokesman told the Telegraph: “FIFA president Gianni Infantino strongly denies these allegations, and they are categorically untrue. Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct or violation of statutes or regulations is defamatory.”

The spokesman added: “No employee at UEFA and FIFA has ever raised a complaint regarding Mr Infantino’s behaviour because there never was an incident where he was involved.”

UEFA’s confirmation of the payment comes as Infantino faces growing pressure over his leadership of FIFA and his now-aborted proposal to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

Naija News reports that the 56-year-old Swiss football administrator apologised for “errors” made in the controversial plans but remained in office after receiving the backing of senior executives at a meeting in Morocco on Wednesday, August 5. European teams have also threatened to boycott FIFA events, claiming that some of their conditions have not been met.

Infantino joined UEFA in 2000 and became its secretary general in 2009. He was elected FIFA president in 2016. Despite the opposition from parts of European football, he has retained support from CONMEBOL and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), as well as the football associations of World Cup co-hosts Mexico and Argentina.