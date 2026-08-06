Cabinet Reshuffle: Bala Mohammed Appoints Four Commissioners

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has appointed four new commissioners less than a year before the end of his administration, charging them to discharge their duties with integrity, transparency and accountability.

Naija News reports that the appointments come after some members of the State Executive Council left the cabinet to pursue political ambitions ahead of the 2027 general elections, while two commissioners were removed and others resigned voluntarily.

The newly appointed commissioners are Madaki Ahmad Gololo, Bashir Yau, Bashir Adamu Rishi and Baraya Ibrahim.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony, Mohammed explained that the appointments were made to ensure that local government areas affected by the vacancies remained represented in the State Executive Council.

He, however, stressed that the appointments were not solely based on representation.

According to the governor, the new commissioners were chosen because of their competence, experience, track records and commitment to the development of Bauchi State.

He urged them to quickly familiarise themselves with government policies and programmes while working closely with permanent secretaries and other civil servants to deliver on the objectives of their ministries.

Mohammed warned the commissioners against misconduct, noting that both the government and members of the public would closely monitor their activities.

He charged them to uphold transparency, accountability, due process and prudence in the management of public resources.

The governor also cautioned them against taking any action capable of bringing the state government into disrepute.

Mohammed used the occasion to highlight the achievements of his administration since assuming office in 2019.

He said the government had made significant investments in road infrastructure, education, healthcare, water supply, security, youth empowerment and skills acquisition.

According to him, these interventions have positioned Bauchi among the leading states in development while also making it one of the safest states in the country.

As part of the cabinet reshuffle, the governor assigned Madaki Ahmad Gololo to the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperatives.

Bashir Yau was posted to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, while Bashir Adamu Rishi will oversee the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

Baraya Ibrahim was appointed Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Investment.

Mohammed also redeployed Adamu Babayo Gabarin to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Abdul Hassan to the Ministry of Rural Development and Special Duties, and Muhammad Hamisu Shira to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

He further announced that Hassan Eliyakub and Usman Usman would continue supervising the Ministries of Local Government and Water Resources, respectively.

Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated commissioners, Baraya Ibrahim thanked the governor for finding them worthy of the appointments.

He pledged that they would remain committed to supporting the administration’s development agenda.

“We will work collectively to promote transparency, accountability and ensure the effective implementation of government programmes,” he said.

Baraya also appealed to the people of Bauchi State to support the new commissioners in delivering on their responsibilities.

The ceremony ended with Governor Mohammed offering prayers for Allah’s guidance and protection over the new commissioners, Bauchi State and Nigeria.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the lives of residents until the expiration of its tenure.