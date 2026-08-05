WAEC Disowns Viral List Of 50 Schools With Withheld 2026 WASSCE Results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has dissociated itself from a viral letter listing 50 schools across different parts of the country as those whose students’ 2026 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Exam (WASSCE) were withheld.

The letter claimed WAEC has withheld the results over examination malpractices.

The viral letter, dated August 2 and purportedly signed by the head of WAEC Nigeria, Amos Dangut, directed the affected schools to submit detailed reports of what transpired during the examinations within 14 days or face sanctions.

“The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) wishes to inform you that the results of candidates from the under-listed schools have been withheld due to alleged cases of malpractice in the 2026 WASSCE for School Candidates examination.

“The affected schools are to submit a detailed report on the incident(s) to this office within fourteen (14) days from the date of this notice. Failure to comply may attract further sanctions,” the letter read.

However, Naija News reports that WAEC, in a post on its official 𝕏 account on Wednesday, described the trending letter and its content as fake.

It clarified that the letter did not originate from WAEC and urged the public to disregard it.

“FAKE NEWS ALERT: Please disregard the message below. It did not originate from WAEC,” the examination body wrote, and attached a copy of the letter.

The clarification comes hours after WAEC announced the release of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for school candidates on Wednesday.