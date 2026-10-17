WAEC Raises Alarm As Schools Increase 2027 Exam Fees

The Federal Ministry of Education is taking steps to stop schools from charging students excessive fees for the 2027 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said.

The newly appointed Head of WAEC’s National Office in Nigeria, Suleiman Danlami Kum, disclosed this while speaking with reporters during an inspection of the ongoing 2026 WASSCE for Private Candidates, Second Series, on Saturday, Naija News reports.

Kum said the council was aware that some schools had been collecting more money than the approved examination fees ahead of the 2027 May/June examination.

He, however, explained that WAEC had not yet released the entries for the forthcoming examination, adding that the Federal Ministry of Education was working to address the issue.

“We know in the past that schools have been charging more than the examination fee. But I want to tell you that the Federal Minister of Education is not just sitting down. We thank God for the Minister of Education we have. I want to assure you that something is being done by the Federal Ministry of Education now to check those schools that are increasing these examination fees arbitrarily,” he said.

Kum succeeded Dr Amos Dangut, who was appointed Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of WAEC.

The WAEC official also revealed that more than 56,000 candidates registered for the 2026 WASSCE for Private Candidates, Second Series, across the country.

He said about 272 candidates registered through the walk-in arrangement, which allows people to register for specific subjects after the main registration period has ended.

According to him, more than 22,000 candidates in Lagos State were taking part in the examination.

He explained that the arrangement helps candidates who need to improve their results in particular subjects to register and sit for the relevant papers on the scheduled dates.

Kum expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the ongoing examination, describing computer-based testing (CBT) as an effective way to improve examination security and reduce malpractice.

He said WAEC began introducing computer-based examinations in 2024 and had continued to improve the process since then.

“CBT has come to stay,” he said, adding that the system had made examinations easier to conduct and helped reduce malpractice.

Kum also explained that candidates were searched before entering examination halls to prevent them from bringing in prohibited materials.

He said male candidates were searched by male officials, while female candidates were searched by female officials.

According to him, the checks were meant to protect the integrity of the examination, not to set traps for candidates who might unknowingly carry prohibited items into the halls.

The WAEC national office head reaffirmed the council’s commitment to conducting credible examinations and adopting new methods to improve its operations.

He also advised candidates preparing for examinations to study hard and practise with WAEC past questions and answers.