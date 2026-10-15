FG Announces New Deadline To Release WAEC, NECO Results

The Federal Government has proposed a new examination timetable that will require candidates who sit for the 2027 West African Examinations Council (WAEC), National Examinations Council (NECO) and other major external examinations to receive their results by August 2027.

Naija News reports that the plan is aimed at ensuring that candidates obtain their results before the September admission process into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education begins.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, announced the plan during a meeting with heads and representatives of examination bodies at the Federal Ministry of Education headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday night by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade, the government wants examination bodies to work together to achieve the proposed deadlines.

“The meeting focused on harmonising examination schedules, preventing clashes among major examinations and ensuring that results are processed and released within agreed timelines, “the statement said.

Under the timetable, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is expected to conduct the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) between March 15 and March 25.

Candidates who participate in the UTME are expected to receive their results in March, allowing them to proceed with the next stages of the admission process.

The NECO Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) is scheduled to take place from April 1 to May 14, 2027.

Similarly, the WAEC West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is expected to begin on May 11 and end on June 18.

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) is expected to conduct its examination from June 1 to July 5, 2027, while the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) examination is scheduled to run from June 10 to July 9.

Results for the NABTEB and NBAIS examinations are also expected to be released in August.