NECO Announces Date To Release 2026 SSCE Results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced plans to release the results of the 2026 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted for school candidates.

Naija News reports that the results will be officially presented at the council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger State, at 11 am on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

The circular read in part: “The results will be announced at “11 am at the NECO headquarters located at Kilometre 8, Bida Road, Minna, Niger State.”

The development followed the meeting of the 2026 SSCE Internal Award Committee held at the NECO headquarters on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by the Registrar and Chief Executive of the council, Professor Dantani Wushishi, as part of the final preparations for the release of the examination results.

The council’s management had also indicated through its official social media platform that preparations for the release had reached the final stage.

The 2026 SSCE Internal examination was conducted for students in their final year of secondary school across the country.

The examination commenced on June 15, 2026, and ended on July 23, 2026, after candidates sat for papers in various subjects.

The release of the results on Thursday will allow candidates to access their performance in the examination and use the results for further academic plans and other requirements.