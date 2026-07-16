Kidnapped Kogi Principal, NECO Official, Two Students Rescued

The school principal, a National Examinations Council (NECO) official and two students abducted during an attack on an unauthorised examination centre in Olowa, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, have been rescued.

The victims regained their freedom during a joint operation involving the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and local vigilante groups.

Security operatives said sustained pressure mounted on the kidnappers forced them to abandon the victims and flee into the forest.

Confirming the development in a statement, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the rescued victims are safe and currently undergoing medical evaluation and debriefing.

According to him, security agencies have continued combing the forests in a bid to apprehend the fleeing suspects and prevent further attacks.

He added that the operation was part of ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

Fanwo said security personnel have intensified operations in the area to track down those responsible for the abduction and ensure they are brought to justice.

He noted that investigations into the incident were ongoing while security agencies remained on the trail of the kidnappers.

The commissioner commended President Bola Tinubu, Governor Usman Ododo and the security agencies involved in the operation for their coordinated efforts, describing the rescue as a testament to the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration.

He assured residents that the state government would continue working closely with security agencies to safeguard lives and property across Kogi State.

The victims were abducted after gunmen attacked an unauthorised examination centre in Olowa, an incident that triggered a large-scale search-and-rescue operation involving multiple security agencies.