NECO Exam Disrupted As Gunmen Attack Kogi School, Abduct Principal, Students

Gunmen have attacked Government Secondary School, Olowa, in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, abducting the principal, four students and a National Examinations Council (NECO) ad hoc official.

The attack reportedly occurred at about 5.25pm on Tuesday while students were writing an ongoing NECO examination.

Security sources told security analyst Zagazola Makama that the armed men invaded the school premises, causing panic among students and members of staff before taking the six victims away to an undisclosed location.

Following the attack, a joint team of security operatives launched a search-and-rescue operation and began tracking the abductors.

Sources said one of the four students had been rescued, while efforts were being intensified to secure the freedom of the principal, the NECO official and the three other pupils.

The circumstances surrounding the rescue of the student were not immediately disclosed.

Security personnel have reportedly commenced extensive bush-combing operations, intelligence gathering and surveillance across communities surrounding the school.

The operation is aimed at locating the kidnappers’ hideout, rescuing the remaining victims and apprehending those responsible for the attack.

Authorities said the security operation was ongoing as efforts continued to restore normalcy to the area.