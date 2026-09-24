NECO Releases 2026 SSCE Results (See How To Check)

The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2026 Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) for internal candidates.

The announcement of the release of results was made on Thursday by the NECO Registrar, Prof. Dantana Wushishi, at the Council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger State.

Naija News reports that the results were released exactly 54 days after the last written paper.

Prof. Wushishi said 804,948 candidates, representing 58.67 per cent, made five credits, including Mathematics and English Language.

He added that of the 1,378,048 candidates that registered for the examination, only 1,371,992 sat for it, adding that of the total candidates that sat for the examination, 678,903 were males and 693,089 were females.

He also said that 1,162,118 candidates made five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics, representing 84.70 per cent.

According to Wushishi, the number of candidates involved in examination malpractices redued by 64.74%.

“The number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2026 is 1,406 as against 3,878 in 2025 which shows a decrease of 64.74 per cent,” he said.

Furthermore, he disclosed that the number of candidates with special needs is 1,334, as 640 with hearing impairment, 149 with visual impairment, 84 with albinism, 94 with autism, 136 with low vision and 231 with adermatoglyphia.

He then disclosed that the SSCE Internal was conducted in the 36 States and FCT, as well as 6 foreign countries, including the Benin Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Niger Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo and Saudi Arabia, from 15th June to Thursday, 23rd July 2026.

The NECO Registrar dismissed reports about miracle centres for the examination, explaining that the council maintains the highest standard of regulations before approving centres for examination.

“We are not aware of miracle centers because we own only one school which is the NECO Demonstration school which we have upgraded to only sitting for SSCE. Miracles centres are established and managed by stakeholders who do not have the legal standards to ensure that they are truly registered.

“We only register centres and we have criteria for which they are accredited. The federal government introduced two different policies on how to conduct the marking of our examinations and secondly the process that the Council does not have control over the scores.” Wushishi said.

Below are steps to check NECO results online on the portal.

1. Go to the official NECO Results Portal.

2. Select your Examination Year.

3. Select your Examination Type (such as SSCE Internal, SSCE External, or BECE).

4. Enter your 12-digit NECO Token.

5. Enter your 10-character Registration Number.

6. Click the Check My Result button to view and print your grades.