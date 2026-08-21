How To Get WAEC Certificate Online [Step-by-step Guide]

For easy accessibility, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has upgraded its portal to allow candidates to download and print their certificates online.

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) revealed this in a statement released on Friday, August 21.

“The 2026 WASSCE for School Candidate Certificate is now available for access on the WAEC Digital Certificate Platform,” the examination body announced.

Naija News recalls that the most recent examination was held between April 21 and June 19, 2026, involving candidates from over 24,200 secondary schools.

The statement noted that candidates can view, download, and share their certificates through the official WAEC website or using the WAEC Digital Certificate mobile application.

As noted in the statement, the platform offers two main services: Certificate Access, which allows individuals to view, download, and share their certificates.

The second is Certificate Confirmation, designed for institutions and organizations that need to verify the authenticity of candidates’ certificates.

The development is expected to make it easier for 2026 WASSCE candidates to obtain and present their certificates whenever they are required for admission, employment or other official purposes.

Below is a step-by-step guide to get your WAEC certificate online

To access the 2026 WASSCE certificate online, candidates should:

1. Visit the official WAEC website and access the Digital Certificate Platform.

2. Select Certificate Access.

3. Provide the required examination details and identification information.

4. Complete the verification process, including any OTP authentication where required.

5. View and download the digital certificate.

6. Save the certificate securely or share it with institutions that require it.

WAEC also recommended that candidates utilize its official digital certificate application, which can be found on the Google Play Store, to retrieve their certificates.

Naija News reports that the certificate platform operates independently from the WAEC result-checking portal, which candidates employ to verify their examination results.

This announcement follows WAEC’s release of the results for the 2026 WASSCE for School Candidates.

According to WAEC, a total of 1,950,726 candidates participated in the examination, with 1,200,514 candidates, or 61.54 percent, achieving credits and above in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

Candidates are advised to generate a PIN and serial number via the WAEC website prior to accessing their results on the result-checking portal.