WAEC Appoints Suleiman Kum As Nigeria National Office Head

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has confirmed the appointment of Suleiman Kum as the new Head of the Nigeria National Office, succeeding Dr Amos Dangut, whose three-year tenure ended on October 1, 2026.

Suleiman Kum, 56, assumed office following Dangut’s departure to take up his new position as Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of WAEC. WAEC Head of Public Affairs in Nigeria, Moyosola Adesina, announced the appointment in a statement on Sunday.

Adesina described Kum as a seasoned test developer, administrator and executive with extensive experience across the council’s operations.

Kum joined WAEC on July 17, 1998, as Assistant Registrar II and has since held several operational and administrative positions. Until the end of August, he served as Senior Deputy Registrar, Test Administration, after previously working as Deputy Registrar in the Office of the Head of the National Office.

Throughout his career, Kum has served as Head of Exams Security; in Awka, Yola and Makurdi, Branch Controller in Gusau and Kano, Head of the Security Printing Department, Zonal Coordinator in Port Harcourt and Ikeja, Director of Administration; and Senior Deputy Registrar for Test Administration.

WAEC said Kum played a key role in several technological and administrative reforms within the council. His contributions included pioneering variable data printing and enhanced code-security features in security printing, introducing facial-recognition biometric devices to replace council-wide attendance systems and leading the delivery of Achievement Tests through computer-based examinations.

He also helped establish the Gusau office as a Custodial Centre and has extensive experience in test development, examination security, test administration, and branch and zonal office management.

Kum, who hails from Plateau State, holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the National Open University of Nigeria and is currently pursuing a Master of Education in Educational Administration and Planning at the institution.