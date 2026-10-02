WAEC Appoints New Registrar, Names Former Nigeria Office Head

A Nigerian education administrator, Dr Amos Josiah Dangut, has been appointed as the new Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Dangut, who previously served as Head of WAEC’s Nigeria National Office, will occupy the position for five years, from October 2026 to September 2031.

His appointment was announced in a statement issued on Thursday by the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC Headquarters in Accra, Demianus G. Ojijeogu.

He succeeds Alhaji Pateh Bah of The Gambia and assumed office on October 1, 2026, becoming the 14th Registrar to Council.

The appointment was ratified by the Council, WAEC’s international governing board, during its 74th Annual Meeting held in Accra, Ghana, in March 2026, Naija News understands.

Dangut served as Head of the Nigeria National Office from October 2023 until September 2026.

Born on October 2, 1967, the new Registrar holds a Bachelor of Agriculture in Animal Production, which he obtained in 1991, and a Master of Science in Animal Science in 1994.

He also earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Animal Science in 2017 and a Master of Education in Administration and Planning in 2020.

Dangut began his career in education in 1994 at St. Louis College, Jos, where he worked as a WAEC examiner before joining the examination body in 1998.

Over the years, he has served in several departments and offices within WAEC, including Assistant Registrar in the Test Development Division, Ogba, Lagos; Head of Examinations Security and Deputy Branch Controller in Uyo and Bauchi; and Branch Controller in Yola.

He also served as Controller of the Post-Examinations Department, Zonal Coordinator in Ikeja and Deputy Registrar before becoming Head of the Nigeria National Office.

With more than two decades of experience in examination administration, Dangut is known for using Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to improve examination development, administration and post-examination activities.

During his time as Head of the Nigeria National Office, he led several changes, including the introduction of Computer-Based WASSCE, serialization of examination question papers and a Digital Electronic Marking System.

He also supervised the introduction of the Digital Certificate Portal, WAEC E-Study Platform, Digital Records Archive and digital systems for examination logistics and monitoring of examiners.

His contributions to examination administration earned him commendation from the Nigeria Examinations Committee for his handling of examination matters between 2000 and 2006.

He also received an Award for Meritorious Service from the Ondo State Government during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year.

Beyond WAEC, Dangut has served on the boards of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Grange Educational Foundation.

He has also represented WAEC at the Joint Consultative Committee on Education and the National Council on Education.

The new Registrar has published academic works in national and international journals and presented papers at several conferences.

He currently serves as the Regional Representative of the West African sub-region on the Executive Board of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA).

Dangut is a Fellow of the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN) and a member of the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM).