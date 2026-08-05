WAEC Releases 2026 WASSCE Results (See How To Check)

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates.

Naija News reports that WAEC announced the release in a post on its official 𝕏 handle on Wednesday.

“UPDATE: 2026 WASSCE (SC) results have been released. Generate your PIN at http://waec.org and check your results now on http://waecdirect.org,” the examination body stated.

Announcing the release of results during a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, the Head of WAEC Nigeria National Office, Dr Amos Dangut, said the council withheld the results of 167,486 candidates, representing 8.59 per cent of those who sat the 2026 Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School candidates, over alleged examination malpractice.

A total of 1,959,668 candidates from 24,207 schools registered for the examination across Nigeria, Benin Republic, Côte d’Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea, while 1,950,726 candidates eventually sat for the examination.

Out of the candidates who took the examination, 1,200,514 candidates (61.54 per cent) obtained credits and above in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

1,687,378 candidates (86.50 per cent) secured credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, with or without English Language and Mathematics.

The number of candidates who obtained credits in five subjects including English and Mathematics dropped by 1.42 percentage points compared with the 2025 examination.

Of the 1.2 million candidates who achieved credits in English and Mathematics, 558,883 (28.65 per cent) were male and 641,631 (32.89 per cent) were female.

Overall, 997,267 females (51.12 per cent) and 953,459 males (48.88 per cent) participated in the examination.

WAEC said 1,834,695 candidates, representing 94.05 per cent, had their results fully processed and released, while the results of 116,031 candidates (5.95 per cent) were still being processed.

How to get your Serial Number and PIN to check your 2026 WAEC Result

To get your serial number and pin,

1. Visit http://waec.org and select the “serial number and pin” menu at the top of the page.

2. Select the appropriate Examination Year and the Diet

3. Enter your Examination Number and your NIN (Ensure the NIN is the same one that was used during your WAEC registration).

4. Enter your Email and Phone Number to generate a One-Time-Password (OTP)

5. Input the OTP to successfully recover your Serial Number and PIN.

You can also download your WAEC ID Card to your mobile devices.