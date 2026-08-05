Nigerian Army Places Bounty On ISWAP Terrorist Leaders (Full List)

The Nigerian Army has placed bounties on several identified high-profile ISWAP/ISIS terrorists operating around the Lake Chad Basin area of Borno State.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, the declaration follows intelligence breakthroughs on the identities of the terrorists.

Naija News reports that the identified terrorist leaders and key operatives include: Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Baa Shuwa – Wali (Governor of ISIS West Africa Province), his Deputy/Amirul Jaish Muhammad Jidda (“The One-Handed Man”) and Hamad Abu Hanifa, the Amirul-Fiya of ISWAP, among others.

The statement by Goni specifically highlighted Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Baa Shuwa, the ISWAP Wali, who remains the most wanted terrorist leader operating within the Lake Chad Basin.

The Army promised that a substantial financial reward will be given to any individual whose credible and actionable information directly leads to his arrest.

“Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have recorded another significant breakthrough following recent successful offensive operations against ISWAP/ISIS terrorists in the Lake Chad region of Northern Borno State.

“During the operations, troops recovered several technical devices and other high-value intelligence materials, including a camcorder used by ISWAP terrorists to record propaganda videos and document operational activities. Subsequent forensic exploitation of the recovered devices generated actionable intelligence, leading to the identification of locations associated with terrorist activities as well as identities of several senior ISWAP leaders operating within the Mangari–Metele–Dogon Chukun axis along the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin in Abadam and Kukawa Local Government Areas of Borno State. The identified terrorists leaders and key operatives include; Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Baa Shuwa – Wali (Governor of ISIS West Africa Province), his Deputy/Amirul Jaish Muhammad Jidda (“The One-Handed Man”) and Hamad Abu Hanifa the Amirul-Fiya of ISWAP among others.

“Operation HADIN KAI wishes to specifically draw the attention of the public to Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Baa Shuwa, the ISWAP Wali, who remains the most wanted terrorist leader operating within the Lake Chad Basin. The military will offer a substantial financial reward to any individual whose credible and actionable information directly leads to his arrest,” the statement read.

The Army assured that all information received will be treated with utmost confidentiality and the identity of the informants will be fully protected.

It urged members of the public to support security forces in the fight against terrorists and other criminal elements.

“All information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality, and the identity of informants will be fully protected in accordance with established security procedures.

“Operation HADIN KAI urges members of the public to support ongoing counter-terrorism efforts by providing credible and timely information that could assist security agencies in locating and apprehending these suspected terrorist operatives. Members of the public are encouraged to report any relevant information through established security reporting channels or via 0708 498 8859. Citizens are strongly advised not to confront or attempt to apprehend the suspected terrorists under any circumstances,” the statement added.