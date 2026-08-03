2027: ‘With Jonathan On The Ballot, PDP Will Win’ – Reps Minority Leader, Agbedi

House of Representatives Minority Leader, Fred Agbedi, has expressed optimism that with former President Goodluck Jonathan on the ballot, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Agbedi made this known during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’ on Monday.

Speaking on the level of preparation for the forthcoming election, Agbedi said Jonathan has neither mentioned his decision to contest nor ruled out the possibility of contesting.

He maintained that the PDP is still strong regardless of the crisis confronting it.

He said, “With former President Jonathan on the ballot, PDP will win in 2027. While we can agree that he has not mentioned running in 2027, he has also not ruled out the possibility.

“The question of whether it will be the Wike faction or the Turaki faction of the PDP that fields the party’s presidential candidate is yet to be decided. We are confident that the judgement will go our way.”

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed the claim by the Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the PDP that it manually submitted its list of candidates for the 2027 general elections, including Jonathan as its presidential candidate.

The commission said political parties are required to submit the names of their candidates through INEC’s designated electronic portal, raising questions over the faction’s claim that it was denied access codes and subsequently resorted to manual submission.

INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Ita-Messi, stated this in an interview with Leadership in Abuja on Friday while responding to the faction’s claims.

She, however, said she could not confirm whether the faction had submitted any list of candidates to the commission but clarified that the manual submission is a violation of established processes.