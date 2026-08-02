Galatasaray Snub Arsenal’s Osimhen Swap Proposal

Turkish champions Galatasaray have reportedly rejected an ambitious offer from English Premier League side Arsenal involving Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres and an additional €30 million for Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.

The development further underlines the Turkish club’s determination to retain the Super Eagles striker, who has become one of its most important players since his permanent move to Istanbul.

According to Turkish journalist Ömer Faruk Özcan, via Nexus Sports, senior Arsenal officials travelled to Istanbul in a fresh attempt to negotiate a possible transfer for Osimhen.

The report claimed that Arsenal proposed sending Gyökeres to Galatasaray alongside a €30m payment in exchange for the Nigerian forward.

However, the Turkish Super Lig champions reportedly rejected the proposal.

The report stated that Galatasaray consider Osimhen one of the world’s top strikers and would only consider an offer that reflects his market value.

The club is reportedly placing a valuation of between €130m and €150m on the 27-year-old forward.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the former Napoli striker, but Galatasaray are said to remain firm on their valuation.

The club’s stance has been strengthened by Osimhen’s impressive performances since his permanent transfer to Istanbul.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian has scored 59 goals and provided 16 assists in 74 appearances across all competitions, playing a key role in Galatasaray’s successive Turkish Super Lig triumphs.

He has also helped boost the club’s profile in the UEFA Champions League and established himself as one of the most popular players among the supporters.

Arsenal’s interest in Osimhen is believed to have continued despite the London club securing the services of Gyökeres from Sporting CP in 2025.

Reports indicate that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta had previously travelled to Istanbul to monitor the Nigerian striker.

The Premier League club’s latest approach is also said to be linked to questions surrounding Gyökeres’ adaptation since his arrival in north London.

Osimhen, meanwhile, remains a key part of Galatasaray’s plans under head coach Okan Buruk.

The striker’s goalscoring form and leadership in attack have made him an important figure in the Turkish champions’ squad.

Galatasaray’s strong negotiating position is also supported by Osimhen’s long-term contract with the club.

The Nigerian signed a four-year permanent deal in July 2025, keeping him at the club until June 2029.

The agreement has been described as the most lucrative contract ever given to a player in Turkish football, with Osimhen said to earn around €21m net per season through salary, loyalty bonuses and image-rights payments.

Galatasaray paid Napoli €75m to complete the transfer, while the Italian club retained a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

The agreement reportedly also prevents Galatasaray from selling Osimhen to another Italian club before 2027 without facing a substantial financial penalty.

Despite the growing transfer speculation, there is no indication that Osimhen is actively seeking a move away from Galatasaray.

The striker is understood to have held positive discussions with Buruk and club executives before returning for pre-season preparations, suggesting that he remains committed to the Turkish champions.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has also indicated that the situation remains stable.

Osimhen is reportedly happy in Istanbul and could only consider leaving if an English club submits an exceptional offer capable of convincing both him and Galatasaray to change their positions.