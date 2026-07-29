‘They Are Not Bringing Agony To Our Homes’ – Tinubu Defends ASUU

President Bola Tinubu has highlighted the absence of prolonged industrial actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) since his administration assumed office.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made this known on Tuesday when he hosted a delegation of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at the State House in Abuja.

The delegation was led by Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, Archbishop of Kaduna and President of the CBCN.

Tinubu lauded ASUU, saying students could now complete their programmes within the expected duration as the academic union no longer brings agony to homes.

He said, “You can’t say a four-year course in the university is not four years now. ASUU is not on strike. They are not bringing agony to our homes.”

Speaking on the economy, Tinubu maintained that the country had recovered from the financial challenges his administration inherited and expressed confidence that better days lie ahead.

He stated, “This government has stabilised, and there is prosperity on the horizon. Life is improving.”

Tinubu also assured the Catholic Bishops that the ongoing restructuring of security operations and institutions will deliver victory over terrorism, banditry and kidnappings across the country.

He emphasised that Nigeria’s security architecture is being repositioned for greater efficiency.

President Tinubu stated that the security challenges are being confronted through enhanced intelligence gathering, restructuring and repositioning of security institutions, improved logistical support, and prioritisation of frontline personnel welfare.