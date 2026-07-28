2027: Atiku Reacts To Court Of Appeal Judgment On ADC

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Atiku Abubakar, has welcomed the Court of Appeal judgment which cleared the road for the party’s participation in the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on Tuesday, voided and set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court which ordered the deregistration of ADC, Accord Party and three others.

Based on the court ruling, Atiku, in a statement from his media office, praised the Appeal Court for setting aside the judgment of the Federal High Court that sought to deregister the ADC and other parties ahead of the 2027 polls.

The statement described the judgment as a victory not just for the party, but also for every Nigerian who believes that democracy must be nurtured through free political competition rather than strangled through speculative litigation.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President expressed delight that the Court of Appeal has affirmed the ADC leadership led by Senator David Mark.

“We warmly welcome the landmark judgment of the Court of Appeal, which set aside the erroneous judgment of the Federal High Court that sought to remove the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other political parties from Nigeria’s democratic space.

“We congratulate the learned Justices of the Court of Appeal for their courage, fidelity to the Constitution and unwavering commitment to justice. Their judgment is a reassuring affirmation that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man and the ultimate guardian of constitutional democracy. At a time when many Nigerians are anxious about the future of democratic governance, the Court has demonstrated that justice, when courageously dispensed, remains the strongest defence against arbitrariness.

“With this Court of Appeal judgment validating the legal status of ADC plus the judgment of Hon. Justice Liman of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, affirming the Election of Senator David Mark’s led exco of ADC, the leading opposition party has finally navigated its ways to the ballot for the 2027 General Elections as there’s no suit pending that challenges its leadership again.

“The appellate court rightly held that the judgment delivered on 15 June by Justice Lifu was a nullity, having been rendered in disobedience to a subsisting order of the Court of Appeal. It further found that the respondents lacked the locus standi to institute the action, describing their claims as speculative and legally unsustainable.

“The Court also clarified that Section 225A of the Constitution must be interpreted disjunctively, not conjunctively, and held that since the Osun and Ekiti election cycles were still active when the suit was filed, the action was premature.

“Equally significant was the Court’s finding that the trial court ignored the uncontroverted affidavit evidence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which confirmed that the ADC and the other affected political parties had complied with all constitutional and statutory requirements. Having accepted INEC’s evidence, the lower court had no legal basis to manufacture additional conditions in order to arrive at what the Court of Appeal rightly described as a perverse decision.

“This judgment is far more than a legal victory for the ADC. It is a victory for every Nigerian who believes that democracy must be nurtured through free political competition rather than strangled through speculative litigation. The strength of a democracy lies not in the exclusion of political opponents but in allowing the people to freely determine their leaders through the ballot.

“We urge anti-democratic forces to resist the dangerous temptation of using the courts and other institutions of the state as instruments of political engineering. The judiciary must never be transformed into a battlefield for eliminating political competitors or shrinking the democratic space. Such conduct undermines public confidence in our institutions and diminishes the sacrifices made by countless Nigerians in the struggle to enthrone constitutional democracy.

“As the nation moves steadily towards the 2027 general election, political contests must be settled by the votes of Nigerians—not by contrived lawsuits designed to achieve through the courtroom what cannot be won at the ballot box.

“We, once again, express our profound appreciation to the distinguished Justices of the Court of Appeal for their courageous, impartial and constitutionally grounded judgment. Their decision has strengthened public confidence in the administration of justice and reaffirmed that, in Nigeria, the rule of law remains superior to political expediency.

“We remain confident that truth, justice and the democratic will of the Nigerian people will always prevail,” the full statement read.