Tinubu, Atiku Dispute Distracting Nigerians – Sumner Sambo

Arise News political editor, Sumner Sambo, has called on Nigerians to focus more on the corruption in government instead of the dispute between President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Sambo made the call on Monday during an appearance on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show.’

He urged Nigerians to focus more on embezzled funds and what political parties will do to promote good governance, reduce the number of out-of-school children, cut the cost of governance, and take a critical look at the corruption within government.

He said, “Tinubu and Atiku’s disputes are distracting us a lot. You listened to Peter Obi yesterday when he made it clear that the issues that should dominate our attention as Nigerians are not being discussed.

“We just had the guests who talked about huge, humongous amounts that should have been going to people on the streets, poor people. Allegations of embezzlement here and there. Those are the issues that we should be looking at.

“Atiku and Tinubu’s disputes seem to be diverting our attention. These are issues that have been in the burner for the past 10 to 15 years in our electoral process.

“So, I urge Nigerians to actually pay attention to the central message as campaigns open on August 19, which is just in about three to four weeks’ time.

“The central message should be: What can you do better than President Tinubu has done, or what will President Tinubu do better than he did in his first term?

“And as I said previously, I want us to focus on political reforms in the second administration of Tinubu if he does win, or any other president that’s coming. Let’s do political restructuring of the country that will help Nigerians much better.”