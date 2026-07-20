Atiku: ‘Zoning Convention Has Made Many Politicians Complacent’ – Sambo

Nigerian journalist, Sumner Sambo, has asserted that the insistence of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to contest the 2027 general elections despite the zoning convention will enrich the country’s constitutional democracy.

Naija News reports that Sambo made this statement on Monday on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’.

According to him, the zoning convention has made many politicians complacent, content to simply wait for their turn.

Sambo added that the constitution is clear that any qualified Nigerian can contest for the Office of the President.

He said, “The rotational practice we have had is just an informal arrangement. By putting himself forward as the leading northern candidate at a time when it is supposed to be the South’s turn, he will enrich our constitutional democracy.

“Meritocracy must remain the focus of elections. This zoning convention has made many politicians complacent, content to simply wait for their turn.

“So the rotational presidency that we have had is just a backdoor channel, and we have not even practiced it the way Alex Ekweme report through the 1995 conference had wanted.

“What they had wanted was for us to rotate it across the six geopolitical zones. But even in that report, don’t forget, Alex Ekweme said that once it goes round the six geopolitical zone, we should abolish it, and then get back to meritocracy.

“But we haven’t practiced it the way Sani Abacha had wanted it to to be done. So at this point in time, it still boils down to the political reforms that we need in the country.”