Themba Zwane’s Red Card In 2026 World Cup Flagged In Betting Integrity Report

South Africa captain Themba Zwane’s late red card against Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been listed in an international integrity report examining unusual betting activity during the tournament.

Zwane was sent off in the 84th minute of Bafana Bafana’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico on June 11 after raising his arm against Roberto Alvarado in the opening match of the competition.

FIFA maintained that there was no evidence of match manipulation despite the incident attracting attention from betting integrity monitors.

According to the governing body, its Integrity Task Force monitored all 104 matches throughout the tournament in real time and found no suspicious betting activity or signs of match-fixing.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee later imposed a three-match suspension on Zwane for serious foul play, extending beyond the standard one-match ban that follows a red card.

Even so, a Council of Europe and international advisory report identified the dismissal as one of seven incidents that triggered potential betting and integrity alerts during the World Cup.

“The Group of Copenhagen’s notices can be explained by atypical behaviours such as changes in odds or hedging liquidity. Many explanations are not manipulations,” gambling integrity expert Christian Kalb told The Athletic.

“The major problem is when there may be a conflict of interest and potential inside information on those issues. When we speak of prediction markets, we can detect some unusual behaviours, but we must be very careful, as they can be used for hedging markets.”

The report did not conclude that the match was manipulated, but highlighted the incident as one that warranted closer scrutiny because of irregular betting patterns.

South Africa’s impressive World Cup run eventually ended with a 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Canada in the Round of 32.

Despite that disappointment, Bafana Bafana made history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time at a FIFA World Cup.