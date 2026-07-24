Cristian Volpato: 2026 World Cup Star Tests Positive For Cocaine

Australia midfielder Cristian Volpato is under police investigation after allegedly testing positive for cocaine during a roadside drug test in Sydney.

Cristian Volpato, 22, who represented the Socceroos at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, was reportedly stopped twice by New South Wales Police in the early hours of the same night.

Police said Volpato was first pulled over at about 11pm local time for allegedly driving between 86km/h and 94km/h in a 60km/h zone. A roadside breathalyser test returned a negative result.

Around two hours later, the midfielder was stopped again while driving a BMW Coupe after allegedly clocking 109km/h on Sydney’s Anzac Bridge, where the speed limit is 60km/h.

During the second stop, officers carried out a roadside drug test which allegedly returned a positive result for cocaine. A second sample was taken for laboratory analysis.

Volpato received a speeding fine and reportedly had his international driver’s licence suspended for six months, preventing him from driving in New South Wales. Police have not filed any criminal charges against the player and confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

The midfielder featured three times for Australia during the World Cup. After remaining on the bench in the opening group match against Turkey, he went on to play against the United States and Paraguay before featuring in Australia’s round of 32 penalty shootout defeat to Egypt.

Volpato switched his international allegiance to Australia in May after previously representing Italy at youth level. Before the World Cup, his only senior appearance for the Socceroos came in a pre-tournament friendly against Switzerland in June.

In a statement relayed by Australian broadcaster ABC, the Australian FA said it “was aware of the allegations involving one of our players.”