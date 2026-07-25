Cape Verde Goalie, Vozinha Moves To Chile After 2026 World Cup Breakthrough

Cape Verde captain and goalkeeper, Josimar Dias, better known as Vozinha, is set to join Chilean giants Colo Colo after his outstanding displays at the 2026 FIFA World Cup earned him global recognition.

Vozinha, 40, emerged as one of the tournament’s surprise stars, producing a string of commanding performances against eventual champions Spain and defending champions Argentina. While the transfer is yet to be officially completed, Colo Colo fuelled anticipation on Friday by posting an image on social media that appeared to feature the veteran’s trademark curly hair.

“Bienvenido. Welcome. Bem-vindo. We look forward to seeing you at the Monumental Stadium,” the club wrote on their official 𝕏 page.

The teaser sparked excitement among Colo Colo supporters and Chilean football fans, especially after the national team missed out on qualification for a third straight FIFA World Cup.

Blanco y Negro president Aníbal Mosa confirmed on Saturday that Vozinha would arrive in Chile within days to finalise the transfer.

“Vozinha is going to be a Colo Colo player. In the next few days, he will travel to Chile, undergo the necessary medical examinations, and then be presented here at the Estadio Monumental,” Mosa said.

Mosa added that the goalkeeper’s impressive World Cup campaign made the deal possible, while also admitting the move would strengthen the club’s commercial profile.

Vozinha became a fan favourite after leaving Portuguese second-tier side Chaves before the tournament and inspiring World Cup debutants Cape Verde to memorable performances. He was voted into FIFA’s fan-selected World Cup Dream Team after helping his side hold eventual champions Spain to a goalless draw before stretching eventual runners-up Argentina into extra time in the Round of 32.

The experienced goalkeeper captained Cape Verde throughout their first World Cup campaign, which ended in a thrilling 3-2 extra-time defeat to Argentina in the Round of 32. His performances also transformed his global profile, with his social media following soaring from fewer than 50,000 before the tournament to almost 29 million.