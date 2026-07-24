Terrorists Now Use Women To Move Food, Weapons, Gather Intelligence – Wudilawa

A security expert and former Joint Task Force commander, Dr Isma’il Tanko Wudilawa, has raised the alarm over the increasing use of women by terrorist groups to support their operations in northern Nigeria.

Wudilawa said terrorists were taking advantage of the vulnerability and trusted position of women in communities to move supplies, gather intelligence and maintain communication with their fighters hiding in remote areas.

The former military operative told Daily Post in a recent interview that sustained military operations had forced many terrorists away from major communities and into forests and other difficult-to-reach locations.

According to him, the development has made the terrorists increasingly dependent on civilian networks to survive and continue their activities.

Wudilawa said some women were being used to transport food, clothes, medicines, weapons and other items to terrorists hiding in forests.

He added that, in some cases, women were also used to move other women to the hideouts of terrorist groups.

The security expert explained that the involvement of women was not limited to logistics, as some were also allegedly being used to gather sensitive information about communities and the movements of security personnel and other targeted individuals.

“All these atrocities are committed with the support of women from the very beginning.

“All the things we do, we do with women. They know our routines.

“Till today, women are used as informants. They provide information about the movements of targeted individuals within and outside communities,” he said.

Recent Arrests Raise Concerns

Naija News reports that the remarks by Wudilawa came amid reports of the arrest of some women allegedly linked to terrorist logistics in Borno State.

One of those arrested was 65-year-old Hauwa Abulazeez, who was reportedly apprehended in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of the state with 14 compressed blocks of cannabis allegedly intended for terrorists.

Similarly, Kellu Abba, 50, was reportedly arrested in Kukawa Local Government Area while allegedly transporting food items and personal belongings to her son, who was identified as a suspected member of the Islamic State West Africa Province.

The arrests have again raised concerns over the various ways terrorist groups may be relying on civilians to sustain their operations, particularly as security forces intensify their attacks on their hideouts.

Wudilawa attributed the involvement of some women in terrorist activities to several factors, including poverty, greed, illiteracy and the search for financial gains.

However, he stressed that not every woman who assists terrorists does so willingly.

The former JTF commander said some women were forced or coerced into supporting terrorist groups, adding that he witnessed such situations during his years of fighting the Boko Haram insurgency.

He therefore urged security agencies and the government to consider the difficult socio-economic conditions in many communities while tackling terrorism.

Wudilawa also expressed concern over the attitude of some members of the public who, according to him, sometimes obstruct security operations by confronting or attacking personnel carrying out arrests and investigations.

He called on Nigerians to cooperate with security agencies and provide timely and credible information that could help prevent attacks and expose terrorist networks.

The security expert said intelligence from members of local communities remained important in the fight against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

He also urged the government to address the poverty and unemployment that make criminal activities attractive to some people.

According to him, providing better livelihoods, education and economic opportunities would help reduce the number of people being recruited into criminal and terrorist groups.

He stressed that tackling the root causes of poverty and improving the living conditions of Nigerians would complement military operations and help weaken the networks supporting terrorism, banditry and kidnapping across the country.