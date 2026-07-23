INEC Begins 2026 Recruitment, Sets Deadline For Applicants

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has opened its 2026 recruitment portal, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply for various entry-level positions across Grade Levels 07, 08, 09, 10 and 12.

Naija News reports that the commission announced the recruitment in a notice published on its official recruitment portal, stating that the application window opened on Monday, July 20, and would close on Monday, July 27.

INEC said the exercise was part of efforts to strengthen its workforce and improve its ability to carry out key electoral responsibilities.

The areas covered include electoral administration, voter registration, election logistics and data management.

The commission urged interested Nigerians to apply online by creating an account on the recruitment portal, filling out the application form and uploading the required documents before submitting their applications.

INEC also stressed that the recruitment exercise is completely free.

It warned applicants against giving false information or submitting fake certificates, noting that anyone found guilty would be disqualified and could face prosecution.

Available Positions

The vacancies are divided into three major categories, with positions available for qualified professionals at Grade Levels 09, 10 and 12.

INEC is seeking professionals such as accountants, clinical officers, lawyers, ICT officers, engineers and quantity surveyors.

Applicants for the professional positions are expected to possess a bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification in relevant fields.

Depending on the position, some candidates may also be required to have a master’s degree and relevant professional certifications.

Recognised professional qualifications listed include those issued by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, Nigerian Society of Engineers (CRENNSE), Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) and Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPRCN).

Candidates are also expected to have at least two years of post-qualification experience, as well as an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.

INEC said applicants should also demonstrate strong analytical, communication, problem-solving and information and communication technology skills.

For the position of Administrative Officer II, also known as Registration Area Officer, on Grade Level 08, applicants are required to possess a bachelor’s degree, Higher National Diploma or equivalent qualification.

The qualification must be obtained from a recognised institution in the Social Sciences, Humanities or Sciences.

Candidates must also have an NYSC discharge, exemption or exclusion certificate.

INEC said applicants should be able to manage data and records and have good knowledge of Microsoft Office and other ICT applications.

Applicants for the Executive Officer position, also known as Registration Officer, on Grade Level 07, are required to possess a National Certificate in Education or an equivalent qualification.

Candidates must also have basic computer knowledge and skills in data handling.

Good communication and organisational abilities are also required for the position.

General Requirements

INEC said applicants must not be above 35 years of age at the time of application.

They must also provide a valid certificate of state of origin signed by the chairman or secretary of their local government area.

Other requirements include being physically and mentally fit, with candidates expected to obtain medical certification from a government medical officer.

Applicants must also have good character and no criminal conviction.

The commission said successful candidates must be willing to work in any part of Nigeria and demonstrate integrity, discipline and commitment to public service.

How To Apply

Interested applicants are expected to visit the INEC recruitment portal and create an account using their personal details, email address and National Identification Number.

After creating an account, applicants are required to verify their email addresses before selecting their preferred cadre and available position.

Candidates must then upload the necessary documents, including a recent passport photograph, birth certificate or declaration of age, O’Level result and relevant academic certificates.

Depending on the position applied for, applicants may also be required to upload their degree, HND, ND or NCE certificates, local government identification certificate and NYSC certificate where applicable.

Applicants are advised to carefully review all the information provided before submitting their forms.

The commission warned applicants that they would not be allowed to change their selected vacancy after submitting their applications.

INEC also said only candidates who are shortlisted would be contacted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The commission therefore advised interested Nigerians to ensure that they meet the requirements for their chosen positions and complete their applications before the July 27 deadline.

INEC reiterated that the recruitment exercise is free and warned applicants to be wary of individuals who may demand money in exchange for employment or preferential treatment.