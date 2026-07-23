2027: ADC Suffers Setback As Kaduna Governorship Aspirant, Bello, Resigns

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suffered a political setback in Kaduna State following the resignation of one of its prominent members and governorship aspirants, Muhammad Bello, popularly known as Mainan Zazzau.

Naija News reports that Bello, a former Kaduna State Commissioner for Education, formally announced his withdrawal from the party in a resignation letter dated July 21, 2026.

The letter was addressed to the Chairman of the ADC in Dogarawa Ward, Sabon Gari Local Government Area of the state.

In the letter, Bello said his resignation from the party took immediate effect, although he did not give any reason for his decision.

“This is to let you know of my decision to withdraw my membership of the ADC with immediate effect,” the letter stated.

While announcing his exit, the former commissioner thanked the ADC and its members for the relationship he enjoyed during his time in the party.

Bello described his association with the party as mutually beneficial and expressed appreciation to members for the cordial relationship they shared.

He also wished the party success in its future political activities.

The resignation letter was copied to the ADC National Chairman, members of the party’s National Working Committee, the Kaduna State Executive Committee and the Sabon Gari Local Government Executive Committee.

Bello’s resignation comes at a time when political activities and realignments are gradually gathering momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the former commissioner has not publicly explained the reason for his decision to leave the ADC.

He has also not disclosed whether he plans to join another political party or pursue any other political platform ahead of the next election cycle.