DSS To Arraign Three On Thursday Over Oriire School Abductions

The Department of State Services (DSS) is set to arraign three suspects linked to the Oriire school abductions before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

The suspects are Abdulrazak Umar, also known as Abu Khalifa or Abu Khalid; Yunusa Musa, also known as Yunusa Bin Musa; and Shamsu Adamu Sani, also known as Abu Itisar.

They are expected to face a 10-count charge bordering on kidnapping, concealment of information and terrorism-related offences.

According to the charge, the three defendants, who are from Niger State, allegedly withheld information about individuals connected to terrorist activities.

They were also accused of participating in kidnapping and using a messaging platform to facilitate terrorist training.

The Federal Government initially filed charges against the suspects on July 17, 2026, ahead of their scheduled arraignment before the Federal High Court.

The arraignment is expected to mark the formal commencement of the criminal trial.

During the proceedings, the charges will be read to the defendants, after which they will be required to enter their pleas.