See Photos Of Three Ansaru-linked Suspects Charged Over Oriire School Abduction, Terrorism

The photos of three men charged by the federal government before the Federal High Court in Abuja over their alleged involvement in the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have emerged.

The defendants, who were arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), are facing a 10-count charge bordering on terrorism, kidnapping, concealment of information, incitement to terrorism and illegal mining.

The accused persons are Abdulrazak Umar, also known as Abu Khalifa or Abu Khalid; Yunusa Musa, also known as Yunusa bin Musa; and Shamsu Adamu Sani, also known as Abu Itisar.

See their photos released by security analyst Zagagola Makama:

According to the charge sheet, the three defendants allegedly conspired with three other suspects identified as Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab to kidnap schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

The Federal Government alleged that the conspiracy took place between January and May 2026, contrary to Section 26(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The prosecution further accused the defendants of aiding the execution of the abduction and deliberately concealing information about the identities and activities of the alleged masterminds despite having prior knowledge of the plot.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offences contravene Sections 26(2) and 16(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In one of the charges, the Federal Government alleged that on or about June 2, 2026, the defendants professed membership of Darul Salam, an organisation the prosecution described as an affiliate of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis Sudan, popularly known as Ansaru.

The prosecution stated that Ansaru is a proscribed terrorist organisation in Nigeria.

The alleged offence is said to be contrary to Section 25(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The prosecution alleged that the first defendant, Abdulrazak Umar, played a more active role in the activities of the group.

According to the charge sheet, Umar allegedly provided training and operational instructions to members of the group and incited others to commit acts of terrorism through a WhatsApp platform titled, “The Oneness of Allah is the Foundation of Peace.”

The Federal Government said the alleged offences contravene Sections 15 and 2(2)(g) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, as well as Section 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Apart from the terrorism-related charges, the Federal Government also accused Umar of engaging in illegal mining.

The prosecution alleged that between 2024 and 2026, he unlawfully mined gold from streams in the Chaza area of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged offence is contrary to Section 8(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act.