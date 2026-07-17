Three Suspects Arraigned Over Oriire School Abduction

The Federal Government on Friday arraigned three men before the Federal High Court in Abuja over their alleged involvement in the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The defendants, who were arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), are facing a 10-count charge bordering on terrorism, kidnapping, concealment of information, incitement to terrorism and illegal mining.

The suspects were identified as Abdulrazak Umar, also known as Abu Khalifa or Abu Khalid; Yunusa Musa, also known as Yunusa bin Musa; and Shamsu Adamu Sani, also known as Abu Itisar.

According to the charge sheet, the three defendants, all natives of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State, allegedly conspired with three other suspects identified as Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab to kidnap schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

The alleged conspiracy was said to have taken place between January and May 2026, contrary to the provisions of Section 26(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The Federal Government also accused the defendants of aiding the execution of the abduction and deliberately concealing information regarding the identities and activities of the alleged masterminds despite having prior knowledge of the plot.

The offences, according to the prosecution, contravene Sections 26(2) and 16(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In one of the charges, the Federal Government alleged that on or about June 2, 2026, the defendants professed membership of Darul Salam, an organisation it described as an affiliate of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis Sudan, popularly known as Ansaru.

Naija News reports that Ansaru is a proscribed terrorist organisation in Nigeria.

The alleged offence is said to be contrary to Section 25(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act.

The prosecution further alleged that the first defendant, Abdulrazak Umar, played a more active role in the activities of the terrorist group.

According to the charge, Umar allegedly provided training and operational instructions to terrorists and incited members to commit acts of terrorism through a WhatsApp platform titled “The Oneness of Allah is the Foundation of Peace.”

The alleged offences are said to contravene Sections 15 and 2(2)(g) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, as well as Section 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Apart from the terrorism-related charges, the Federal Government also accused Umar of engaging in illegal mining activities.

The prosecution alleged that between 2024 and 2026, he unlawfully mined gold at streams located in the Chaza area of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State.

The offence, according to the charge sheet, is contrary to Section 8(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

The Federal Government is expected to present evidence in support of the charges as the trial progresses, while the court will determine the culpability or otherwise of the defendants based on the evidence placed before it.