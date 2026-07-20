WBO Africa Champion, Appah Targets Ben Whittaker In Bold World Title Pursuit

Fresh from claiming the WBO Africa cruiserweight title, Nigeria’s Godday “Zodsolo” Appah has set his sights on one of boxing’s fastest-rising names, insisting Britain’s Ben Whittaker is the opponent he wants next as he chases world honours.

The newly crowned champion believes a showdown with the unbeaten British star would prove he belongs on the biggest stage and shine a brighter spotlight on Nigerian boxing.

“I want to prove myself to the world because I am hungry to be a world champion,” Appah told Naija News.

“My next opponent [Ben Whittaker], whom I am calling out, is on a world-class level, and I am prepared for that world-class level. This is a world-class platform.”

Appah’s challenge comes at a time when Whittaker has become one of the most talked-about fighters in world boxing. The Olympic silver medallist has built a reputation for dazzling footwork, blistering hand speed and a flamboyant style that has made him a major attraction since turning professional.

Whittaker’s emphatic second-round stoppage of Richard Rivera during his US debut further strengthened his growing profile. At the same time, his unbeaten record and WBC Silver light-heavyweight title have elevated his status. That pedigree is exactly why Appah wants the bout.

“People are always afraid to fight me, so I need the guys on my level,” Appah said.

“Why do I call him out? Because he’s on my level, I’m on his level, and I want something that he has. I want the belt that he has. He has the WBC light heavyweight title. So I want it.”

The Nigerian is leaving little room for doubt about his confidence as he added: “I know I can beat him, and I believe I can beat him. I am prepared for him. It doesn’t matter what people are going to say, but I can beat him.

“I’m calling him out… I want this fight to happen on the next card if it is possible. If he is going to accept it. I want him to come out.”

Naija News gathered that Appah’s bold call-out comes despite a recent setback. The WBO Africa cruiserweight champion was forced to withdraw from his scheduled July 31 title defence against fellow Nigerian Lekan “The Engine” Muibi after suffering a fractured hand during training camp. The injury led to the postponement of one of Nigeria’s most anticipated domestic boxing bout.

Beyond calling out Whittaker, Appah believes Nigerian fighters can hold their own against the world’s best if they embrace higher standards in preparation.

“With what I have experienced and what I have used that have worked for me, it’s been discipline, it’s been your nutrition and the way you train,” he said.

“The way you train, the equipment you use, and the knowledge you develop every day matter. If you don’t watch the people in the world class and practice like them, you cannot perform like them.”

Appah revealed he has continually refined every aspect of his preparation in pursuit of elite-level performance.

“So I upgrade my instincts by upgrading my nutrition and my training, my speed, my conditioning, my boxing IQ,” he noted.

“So I am telling everybody that they should look more into what they eat and how they prepare so they can get into the world-class performance level.”