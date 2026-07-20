Two-time Ballon d’Or Winner Kevin Keegan Is Dead

England football icon Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75 after battling stage four cancer, bringing the curtain down on the life of one of the country’s greatest players and most influential managers.

Kevin Keegan’s family confirmed his death in a statement earlier today, July 20. They had announced in January that the former England captain and manager had been diagnosed with stage four cancer and had begun treatment.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Kevin Keegan at the age of 75,” the family said.

“The former England player and manager had been battling cancer, and his wife and daughters were by his side in his final moments.”

“Kevin was a two-time Ballon d’Or winner and a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. The family thanks Kevin’s excellent medical team for all their support. This is an extremely difficult time, and they ask for space and privacy.”

Keegan leaves behind an extraordinary football legacy that spanned both club and international football. Widely regarded as one of the finest players of his generation, he made nearly 750 club appearances and won four English top-flight titles with Liverpool before claiming back-to-back Ballon d’Or awards in 1978 and 1979 during his spell with Hamburg.

His influence continued from the dugout after retiring from playing. In February 1992, he took charge of Newcastle United when the club was fighting to avoid relegation to the third tier. He steered the Magpies to safety before leading them back to the Premier League in his first full season.

Keegan came closest to delivering Newcastle’s first league title since 1927 during the 1995-96 campaign. His side built a 12-point lead over Manchester United, only for Sir Alex Ferguson’s team to produce a remarkable late run and snatch the title by four points.

That dramatic title race also produced one of the most memorable moments in Premier League history. Following a victory over Leeds United, Keegan’s passionate declaration, “I would love it if we beat them,” aimed at Ferguson and Manchester United, became one of football’s most enduring soundbites.

At international level, Keegan earned 63 caps for England and scored 21 goals before later taking charge of the national team in February 1999.

His spell as England manager proved difficult. The Three Lions exited Euro 2000 at the group stage despite beating Germany, and another defeat to Germany in their opening 2002 World Cup qualifying match prompted Keegan to resign shortly after England’s final game at the old Wembley Stadium.

Keegan returned to club management with Manchester City, guiding them to the First Division title and promotion to the Premier League in 2002. He stepped down in 2005, saying he was retiring from football.

Three years later, the two-time Ballon d’Or winner made an emotional return to Newcastle for a second spell as manager. However, disagreements with the club’s hierarchy, including owner Mike Ashley, led to his resignation after just eight months.