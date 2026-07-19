Act Like A Leader And Stop Blaming Tinubu – Osita Okechukwu Knocks Atiku

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has urged the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, to allow the South to complete its turn of the Presidency, for the good of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that he made the call in a statement he signed.

He was responding to a call from the Southern Political Progressive Amalgamation Forum, urging Atiku to carefully consider his choice of vice-presidential running mate before the 2027 general election to build a stronger support base in the South.

Okechukwu dismissed the appeal, saying that pressure from groups like the Southern Political Progressive Amalgamation Forum pushed Atiku to stop following the rotation rule, thereby causing “our sister political party, the PDP, to face instability.”

The former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) asked the former Vice President to return to the zoning convention to help strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

Okechukwu said that Atiku had once supported the value and importance of zoning when former President Goodluck Jonathan was in office.

The APC chieftain said that since Atiku benefited from the zoning agreement, he should follow the principle and back its continued use for the good of national unity, fairness, and political peace.

He said, “It’s never too late to make things right. He should act like a leader and stop blaming President Tinubu with harsh words. Instead, he should use the few months left to build a strong opposition.”