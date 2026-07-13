2027: Why Nigerians Are No Longer Talking About Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Osita Okechukwu

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has said Nigerians are more concerned with stomach infrastructure than with the controversy surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Naija News reports that Okechukwu made this known during an interview on Trust TV’s Sunday Politics programme.

Okechukwu said the rising cost of living and economic hardship have become the major concerns of Nigerians.

According to him, President Tinubu’s policies over the past three years have demonstrated that religious considerations do not drive his administration.

He said, “Nigerians are no longer talking about the Muslim-Muslim ticket; they are now talking about stomach infrastructure.

“Tinubu has shown in the last three years that he is not making policies based on the Muslim-Muslim ticket or because he wants to favour Muslims.”

Osita Okechukwu also urged President Tinubu to delegate more responsibilities to Vice President, Kashim Shettima, particularly in economic management and national security.

Speaking on the recent report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which warned that rising prices of essential goods could worsen poverty and food insecurity in Nigeria despite improved macroeconomic stability, the APC chieftain argued that Shettima could play a greater role in addressing some of the country’s economic challenges.