Transfer Updates: Álvarez, Gyökeres, Barcola, Romero, Balogun, Others

Arsenal are exploring a player-plus-cash deal for Atletico Madrid striker Julián Álvarez. Talksport reports the Gunners could include Sweden forward Viktor Gyökeres in negotiations, although the Argentina international is believed to favour a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona are also preparing to revive their pursuit of Álvarez after the World Cup. Mundo Deportivo claims the Catalan club are considering offering one of their own players as part of a deal to reduce Atletico Madrid’s asking price.

Barcelona also want to tie Ferran Torres to a new contract. Mundo Deportivo reports the Spain forward will be offered fresh terms in September once the club’s financial restrictions ease, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool have renewed talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Bradley Barcola. Teamtalk says the Reds have made fresh contact as they step up their pursuit of the 23-year-old France international.

Arsenal are actively looking to sell Gabriel Jesus this summer. Teamtalk reports AC Milan have emerged as one of the leading contenders for the Brazil striker’s signature.

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of experienced Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier. The Athletic reports the 34-year-old is set to join after leaving Lille.

Liverpool have rejected an improved offer from Inter Milan for Curtis Jones. Talksport claims the Italian club’s latest bid of around £27m still falls short of Liverpool’s £30m valuation of the England midfielder.

Everton have intensified their pursuit of Genoa defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy. Teamtalk reports fresh talks have taken place over a move for the England Under-21 international.

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero is expected to leave the club this summer. Talksport reports Barcelona are interested in the Argentina defender, while Fabrizio Romano adds that Inter Milan are also monitoring his situation after Romero informed Spurs of his desire for a new challenge.

West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville is attracting interest from Serie A. Corriere dello Sport reports the Netherlands forward’s representatives have already held talks with Roma over a possible move.

Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is currently on trial with Strasbourg. L’Equipe says the USA international could complete a permanent move to the French club.

Juventus have identified Monaco striker Folarin Balogun as an alternative to Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the United States international would cost around €50m, with Chelsea, PSG and Tottenham also monitoring the 25-year-old.

Juventus, RB Leipzig and several Saudi Pro League clubs are also tracking Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, according to Teamtalk, while Leandro Trossard has agreed a €20m move to Besiktas.

Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui has emerged as a target for AC Milan. Calciomercato reports new Rossoneri boss Ruben Amorim wants to reunite with the Morocco international, although United are reluctant to sell.

Barcelona are weighing up moves for Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani and free agent Dušan Vlahović. Sport reports that Asllani has a €29m release clause, while Vlahović’s wage demands could instead push him towards Besiktas.

Manchester United have completed the signing of Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa after triggering the £35m release clause in his contract.

Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is close to joining Fenerbahce. ESPN reports Atletico Madrid ended their interest after failing to make progress in negotiations with the Marseille attacker.

Manchester United are also discussing a potential move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Fabrizio Romano says the France international currently prefers to remain at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, with Al Nassr and Al Hilal both monitoring his situation, according to Sport.

Sporting CP have denied reports linking them with Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji, A Bola reports.

Crystal Palace are interested in Arsenal midfielder Christian Nørgaard, according to the Daily Mail.

Paris FC are considering a €30m move for Juventus and Canada striker Jonathan David, Tuttosport reports.

AC Milan remain favourites to sign Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, Teamtalk adds.

Real Sociedad and Real Betis are both monitoring Southampton forward Leo Scienza, who has also been linked with Tottenham and Everton, according to AS.

Ajax remain hopeful of signing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, Mike Verweij reports.

Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz is open to joining Everton, Football Insider claims.

Roma continue to push for West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vítek is keen to leave Old Trafford amid interest from Celtic, Football Insider reports.

Juventus have revived their interest in Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after failing to agree a deal with Aston Villa for Emiliano Martínez, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.