Transfer Updates: Estupiñán, Guimarães, Schjelderup, Chavarría, Tielemans, Others

Aston Villa have added AC Milan left-back Pervis Estupiñán to their shortlist as they continue assessing defensive reinforcements. The Daily Mail reports the Ecuador international is among the options under consideration.

Newcastle United remain adamant Bruno Guimarães is not for sale. The Newcastle Chronicle says the Magpies have no intention of accepting Arsenal’s reported belief they could sign the Brazil midfielder for £50m.

Inter Milan have abandoned their pursuit of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah after deciding the Blues’ £30m valuation is too high. Corriere dello Sport reports Como remain interested in signing the 27-year-old England international.

Chelsea are preparing an improved offer for Rayo Vallecano left-back Pep Chavarría. Marca claims the Blues’ bid could rise to £21m, while a second proposal, worth €25m, including bonuses, is also expected.

Roma have rejected a €40m bid from Atletico Madrid for midfielder Manu Koné. Corriere dello Sport reports Manchester United and Liverpool are also monitoring the France international.

Aston Villa, Leeds United, Sunderland, Fulham and Brighton are all chasing Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji. Sport reports the 20-year-old Swedish international is attracting strong Premier League interest.

Hull City and Southampton are both keen on Werder Bremen forward Justin Njinmah. Bild claims the German clubs are open to offers for the 25-year-old.

Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup has emerged as one of the most sought-after players following his World Cup performances for Norway. A Bola reports Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are all interested, with Benfica now demanding around £43m for the 22-year-old.

Barcelona are willing to sell Ferran Torres this summer. The Athletic reports the Catalan club want to avoid paying Manchester City a clause worth around £7m if the Spain forward signs a new contract, while Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the 26-year-old.

Roma are also weighing up a move for Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho. Corriere dello Sport reports the Serie A side could submit a €38m bid but are also considering an initial loan with an option to buy.

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has attracted enquiries from Aston Villa and Newcastle United. Teamtalk reports manager Michael Carrick wants to keep the England international despite growing interest.

United are also in advanced talks to sign Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans. ESPN reports the Red Devils are prepared to activate the Belgian’s £35m release clause after the 29-year-old indicated he would welcome a move to Old Trafford.

Arsenal have identified Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola as an alternative to Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, according to the Daily Mail.

Atletico Madrid are interested in Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal. Mundo Deportivo reports the Spanish champions have no intention of including the 19-year-old in any negotiations involving Julián Álvarez.

Bournemouth have entered the race for Benfica defender António Silva. A Bola claims the Cherries are keen to strengthen at the back with the Portugal international.

Juventus and Benfica are both interested in Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha, Record reports.

Inter Milan are considering a move for Tottenham full-back Djed Spence. Fabrizio Romano says the Serie A side are assessing the England defender as a defensive option.

Wrexham are targeting Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, according to the Daily Mail.

Bayern Munich have decided Kim Min-jae will only leave if they receive an exceptional offer. Florian Plettenberg reports the Bundesliga champions are otherwise planning to keep the South Korea international.

Tottenham have joined Manchester United and Newcastle United in the race for Nottingham Forest right-back Neco Williams, Teamtalk reports.

Leeds United are preparing a £35m bid for Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemović, according to Football Insider.

Atalanta are hoping to keep Ederson after his move to Manchester United collapsed. Nicolo Schira reports the Serie A club have offered the Brazil midfielder a new four-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.