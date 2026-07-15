Gbajabiamila: Adeyemi’s Arrest Biggest Cover-up Rather Than Genuine Search For Truth – Sowore

The 2027 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has suggested that the arrest of the self-acclaimed Director General of the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) is the biggest cover-up rather than a genuine search for truth.

Naija News reports that Adeyemi’s arrest followed a bench warrant issued on Tuesday by Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja after he failed to appear for his trial.

Adeyemi is being prosecuted alongside two other defendants on eight counts bordering on conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

Reacting to the development, Sowore, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, said President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, ought to have been under arrest and investigation if the authorities are truly committed to uncovering the facts about the purported fake agency.

He wrote, “BIGGEST COVER UP EVER! The arrest and reported dehumanisation of Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, the alleged Director-General of a “fake agency,” points to what appears to be an official cover-up rather than a genuine search for truth.

“By now, President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, @femigbaja should also be under arrest and investigation if the authorities are truly committed to uncovering the facts. So far, the individual alleged to have collected the ₦400million bribe on @femigbaja behalf has reportedly died under mysterious circumstances, while the hotel allegedly used for the exchange has since been demolished.

‘In addition to the real crimes, we are now witnessing obstruction of justice by the @officialABAT criminal regime.”