‘I Understand The Weight Of The Gavel’ – Gbajabiamila Urges NASS On Transparency

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged the National Assembly (NASS) to strengthen public understanding of the country’s legislative process and make its activities more accessible to Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila said citizens should be able to understand how bills become laws, how lawmakers approve the expenditure of public funds and how legislative oversight helps to protect the national interest.

Naija News reports that Gbajabiamila spoke on Tuesday at the 2026 National Assembly Open Week, where he also called on lawmakers to deepen their engagement with young Nigerians and other critical groups across the country.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives said transparency in the legislature should go beyond opening the doors of the National Assembly to the public.

According to him, Nigerians should be given adequate information to follow deliberations, understand decisions taken by lawmakers and appreciate how the institution performs its constitutional responsibilities.

“Citizens should be able to follow how laws are made, understand how public resources are appropriated, and see how legislative oversight protects the national interests,” Gbajabiamila said.

He stressed that improved public knowledge of legislative activities would help to build trust between citizens and their elected representatives.

The Chief of Staff added that the National Assembly must continue to explain its work clearly, particularly decisions relating to proposed laws, national budgets and the monitoring of government ministries, departments and agencies.

Gbajabiamila also urged the legislature to create more opportunities for young people to contribute to national discussions and the lawmaking process.

He said the voices of youths from different backgrounds must be heard, alongside those of women, persons with disabilities and civil society organisations.

“Equally, the legislature must continue to hear from young Nigerians, hear from the women, hear from persons with disabilities, civil society, the private sector, professional bodies, and communities across the federation,” he said.

He maintained that an inclusive legislature must regularly consult people whose lives are affected by the laws and policies being considered by lawmakers.

According to him, contributions from communities, businesses, professional associations and advocacy groups could help the National Assembly produce laws that better reflect the needs of Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila said his experience as Speaker of the House of Representatives had given him a clear understanding of the responsibilities and pressures faced by leaders of the legislature.

He noted that lawmakers are often required to balance different political, regional, economic and social interests while pursuing decisions that promote national unity.

“Having had the privilege of serving as Speaker of the House of Representatives, I understand the weight of the gavel and the difficult task of reconciling competing interests in a manner that preserves unity and advances the common good,” he said.

The former Speaker added that legislative leadership required patience, consultation and a commitment to placing the wider interest of the country above narrow considerations.