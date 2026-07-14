PFIPC: I’ve Not Seen My Client In Over One Month – Adeyemi’s Lawyer

The lawyer of the acclaimed Director General of the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, Genesis Francis, has claimed that he has not seen his client in over one month.

The lawyer, who spoke with newsmen after the court case in Abuja on Tuesday, said his client is afraid for his life, and they have not been in touch for over one month.

Francis insisted that Adeyemi is ready to follow through with the court case, but is afraid for his safety and survival.

The lawyer who said the case can only be prosecuted if his client is alive, recalled that Adeyemi had also written an open letter to President Bola Tinubu expressing fears about his safety.

“He has written an open letter to the president that he fears for his life. Someone has to be alive before justice is heard in his case and if he’s not alive… I cannot reach my client, I have not seen him in over a month. It’s sad, you know, but that is the reality of the situation,” Francis told newsmen in court.

Meanwhile, Naija News reports that Adeyemi has been arrested over allegations of forgery, fraud and impersonation.

His arrest followed a bench warrant issued on Tuesday by Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja after he failed to appear for his trial.

Adeyemi is being prosecuted alongside two other defendants on eight counts bordering on conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

The case is marked FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025.