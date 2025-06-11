2025 Club World Cup: Chelsea, Manchester City Confirm Squads With Notable Omissions

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City have unveiled their final squads for the 2025 Club World Cup with some high-profile absentees turning heads.

The 2025 Club World Cup will commence on Sunday, June 15 across the United States.

Chelsea have omitted Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix, Axel Disasi, and Ben Chilwell from their 28-man roster, despite the quartet having cost the club a combined £179 million in transfer fees.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s 27-man squad is without England forward Jack Grealish and former club captain Kyle Walker.

Big Names Left Behind

Raheem Sterling, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City in 2022 for £50 million, was left out after spending last season on loan at Arsenal, where he managed just one goal in 13 appearances.

Likewise, Portuguese forward Joao Felix, a £45 million acquisition, will not feature despite netting seven times in 20 matches before finishing the season on loan at AC Milan.

Axel Disasi, signed from Monaco for £38.5 million in 2023, and Ben Chilwell, a £45 million purchase in 2020, also miss out after loan stints with Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, respectively.

Serbia international goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic will not travel with the Blues after spending last season on loan at Strasbourg.

Manchester City’s most notable absentee is Jack Grealish. The 29-year-old England winger, who struggled for playing time last season with only seven league starts, was widely expected to be left out.

Also missing is Kyle Walker, who spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at AC Milan.

Fresh Faces and Injury Returns

Despite concerns over fitness, City have included England defender John Stones, who has not featured since February due to a thigh injury.

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is also in the squad, continuing his recovery from an ACL injury suffered in September.

City boss Pep Guardiola has bolstered his team with fresh signings Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, and left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, alongside keeper Marcus Bettinelli.

Academy standout James McAtee will remain with England’s Under-21 squad for the European Championship and won’t travel.

Chelsea’s squad features new and emerging talents like Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Andrey Santos, and Romeo Lavia.

Manager Enzo Maresca will look to strike a balance between youth and experience as the Blues aim for global glory.

Chelsea’s 28-Man Club World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Mike Penders, Gaga Slonina

Defenders: Marc Cucurella, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Mamadou Sarr, Moises Caicedo, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Aaron Anselmino, Josh Acheampong

Midfielders: Pedro Neto, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Dario Essugo, Andrey Santos, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Romeo Lavia

Forwards: Liam Delap, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Tyrique George, Marc Guiu

Manchester City’s 27-Man Club World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Stefan Ortega, Marcus Bettinelli

Defenders: Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Vitor Reis, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rico Lewis

Midfielders: Tijjani Reijnders, Jeremy Doku, Nico Gonzalez, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Savinho, Matheus Nunes, Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden, Nico O’Reilly

Forwards: Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland, Claudio Echeverri, Oscar Bobb