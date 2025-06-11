Chelsea Drop £150 Million Worth Of Players Ahead Of 2025 Club World Cup

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has axed players worth £150 million, including high-profile names like Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix, from his 2025 Club World Cup squad.

Chelsea are gearing up for group-stage clashes against LAFC, Flamengo, and Tunisian giants Espérance, but they’ll do so without several big-money stars.

Raheem Sterling, a £50 million signing, has been left out following a disappointing loan spell at Arsenal last season. Joao Felix, who only returned to Stamford Bridge permanently last summer before being loaned to AC Milan, has also been dropped.

Also excluded is French defender Axel Disasi, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa. But perhaps the most surprising omission is Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Despite excelling during his loan stint at Strasbourg after Chelsea failed to secure French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Petrovic will not be part of the Club World Cup squad.

Chelsea’s decision has raised eyebrows, especially as Petrovic was expected to challenge for the No.1 spot.

Instead, Maresca has opted to maintain continuity with Robert Sánchez, Filip Jorgensen, and young talent Mike Penders guarding the posts.

A Chelsea source explained that the Club World Cup is being treated as a continuation of the 2024-2025 season, hence the preference for core squad members over loanees.

The only exception is Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, who has returned to the team and will be part of the squad.